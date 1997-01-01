Side effect(s) of Perampanel

Read the side effects of Perampanel as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, fatigue, irritability.
Central Nervous System
-
Anxiety, blurred vision, aggression, angry, memory loss, weakness, confusion, tingling, incoordination, mood swings, sleep disorder, speech disorder.
Gastrointestinal
-
Vomiting, constipation.
Miscellaneous
-
Cough, leg pain, double vision, throat pain, swelling in the extremities, joint and muscle pain.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.