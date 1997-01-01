Side effect(s) of Pentazocine and Naloxone

Read the side effects of Pentazocine and Naloxone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness, dizziness, lightheadedness, nervousness, apprehension, depression, floating feeling, headache, weakness, faintness, disturbed dreams and sleeplessness.- Nausea, vomiting and constipation.- High or low blood pressure, fast heart rate and poor blood circulation.- Increased sweating, flushing of the skin, dry mouth and altered taste.- Swelling of the face, shock, skin inflammation, itching, flushed skin, rash and hives.- Blurred vision and difficulty in focusing.* Avoid excess dosage.