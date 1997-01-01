Side effect(s) of Pentazocine and Naloxone

Read the side effects of Pentazocine and Naloxone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
Drowsiness, dizziness, lightheadedness, nervousness, apprehension, depression, floating feeling, headache, weakness, faintness, disturbed dreams and sleeplessness.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, vomiting and constipation.
Heart
High or low blood pressure, fast heart rate and poor blood circulation.
Metabolic
Increased sweating, flushing of the skin, dry mouth and altered taste.
Allergic reactions
Swelling of the face, shock, skin inflammation, itching, flushed skin, rash and hives.
Eye
Blurred vision and difficulty in focusing.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.