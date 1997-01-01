Side effect(s) of Penicillamine

Read the side effects of Penicillamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Peripheral sensory and motor nerve disease (including Guillain-Barré syndrome), psychic disturbances, mental disorders, agitation, anxiety.- Hives, scaly inflammation of the skin, hair loss, mucocutaneous disease, detachment of the top layer of skin from the lower layers of the skin, increased skin friability, excessive wrinkling, development of small white papules at venipuncture(IV therapy) and surgical sites, yellow nail syndrome.- Perception of sound within the human ear in the absence of corresponding external sound, inflammation of optic nerve, visual disturbances.- Loss of appetite, abdomen pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, diminished taste perception, peptic ulcers, inflammation of pancreas, oral ulcers.- Inflammation of thyroid gland.- Decrease in white blood cells, platelets, and red blood cells, increase in number of monocytes in blood.- Drug induced liver disease.- Joint pains, chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disease, involuntary movements.- Protein in urine, blood in urine, kidney disorder, kidney failure.- Allergic Inflammation of the alveoli, irreversible lung disease, progressive scarring of both lungs, bronchial asthma.- Allergy, including generalized itching with early and late rashes, blistering; drug eruptions, autoimmune disease, vein inflammation, elevated body temperature, muscle inflammation, connective-tissue disease, increased size of breast, abnormal elastic tissue fibers, inflammatory destruction of blood vessels.*Penicillamine serum levels may be decreased if taken with food, take 1 hour before meals and at bedtime.