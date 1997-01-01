Side effect(s) of Peginterferon Alfa 2 B

Read the side effects of Peginterferon Alfa 2 B as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Bruising, pain, redness, swelling, itching, irritation in place where this medication injected, itching.- Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhea, constipation.-Headache, dizziness, confusion.- Heartburn, weight loss, hair or thinning, fast heart beat.Consult with your doctor for dosage changes.