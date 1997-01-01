Side effect(s) of Pediarix Vaccine

Read the side effects of Pediarix Vaccine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Serious
-
Death, seizures and brain disorder.
Heart
-
Blue baby.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea and vomiting.
General
-
Fatigue, limb swelling, fever and sudden infant death syndrome.
Injection site reactions
-
Itching, in duration, nodule/lump, pain, redness, swelling, warmth and irritability.
Immune
-
Severe allergic reactions.
Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory tract infection, cough and difficulty in breathing.
Liver
-
Abnormal liver function tests.
Metabolic
-
Loss of appetite.
Central Nervous System
-
Bony projection in head, convulsions, depressed level of consciousness, febrile convulsions, muscle weakness, lethargy and drowsiness.
Psychiatric
-
Crying, sleeplessness, nervousness, restlessness and screaming.
Skin
-
Redness, rash, hives, red spots and paleness.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.