Side effect(s) of Pediarix Vaccine

Read the side effects of Pediarix Vaccine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Death, seizures and brain disorder.- Blue baby.- Diarrhea and vomiting.- Fatigue, limb swelling, fever and sudden infant death syndrome.- Itching, in duration, nodule/lump, pain, redness, swelling, warmth and irritability.- Severe allergic reactions.- Upper respiratory tract infection, cough and difficulty in breathing.- Abnormal liver function tests.- Loss of appetite.- Bony projection in head, convulsions, depressed level of consciousness, febrile convulsions, muscle weakness, lethargy and drowsiness.- Crying, sleeplessness, nervousness, restlessness and screaming.- Redness, rash, hives, red spots and paleness.*Avoid excess dosage.