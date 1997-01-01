Side effect(s) of Paricalcitol

Read the side effects of Paricalcitol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Accidental injury, pain, infection, allergic reaction, headache, abdominal pain, back pain, weakness, chest pain, fever and flu like syndrome.
Heart
-
High or low blood pressure, fainting, heart muscle weakness, heart failure, heart attack, and chest pain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, constipation, stomach flu, indigestion and stomach inflammation.
Blood
-
Excess fluid and skin discoloration.
Metabolic
-
Fluid retention, blood in urine, gout, dehydration, acidity and increase or decrease in blood minerals.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint inflammation, leg cramps, and muscle pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, depression, sleeplessness and nerve disease.
Respiratory
-
Inflammation of upper respiratory tract, nose bleed, cough, and pneumonia.
Skin
-
Rash, itching, skin ulcer, scar and rash.
Eye
-
Abnormal vision and retinal disorder.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary tract infection and kidney impairment.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.