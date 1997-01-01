Side effect(s) of Paricalcitol

Read the side effects of Paricalcitol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Accidental injury, pain, infection, allergic reaction, headache, abdominal pain, back pain, weakness, chest pain, fever and flu like syndrome.- High or low blood pressure, fainting, heart muscle weakness, heart failure, heart attack, and chest pain.- Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, constipation, stomach flu, indigestion and stomach inflammation.- Excess fluid and skin discoloration.- Fluid retention, blood in urine, gout, dehydration, acidity and increase or decrease in blood minerals.- Joint inflammation, leg cramps, and muscle pain.- Dizziness, depression, sleeplessness and nerve disease.- Inflammation of upper respiratory tract, nose bleed, cough, and pneumonia.- Rash, itching, skin ulcer, scar and rash.- Abnormal vision and retinal disorder.- Urinary tract infection and kidney impairment.* Avoid excess dosage.