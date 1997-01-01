Side effect(s) of Papaverine

Read the side effects of Papaverine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, abdominal distress, loss of appetite, constipation and diarrhea.- Uneasiness, drowsiness, unsteadiness, sweating and headache.- Skin rash, flushing of face, increase in heart rate and depth of respiration, slight increase in blood pressure and excessive sedation.* Avoid excess dosage.