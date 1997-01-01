Side effect(s) of Papaverine

Read the side effects of Papaverine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, abdominal distress, loss of appetite, constipation and diarrhea.
Central Nervous System
-
Uneasiness, drowsiness, unsteadiness, sweating and headache.
Miscellaneous
-
Skin rash, flushing of face, increase in heart rate and depth of respiration, slight increase in blood pressure and excessive sedation.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.