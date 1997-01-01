Side effect(s) of Pantoprazole

Read the side effects of Pantoprazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, anxiety, weakness, dizziness, muscle tightness, migraine, sleeplessness, damage to the eye nerve, confusion, increased potassium level in blood, speech disorder, tinnitus, uneasiness, fatigue, vertigo.- Rash, severe allergic reactions (eg, erythema multiforme, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, toxic epidermal necrolysis).- Inflammation of pharynx, stuffy nose, blurred vision.- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain, constipation, rarely inflammation of pancreas.- Urinary frequency, urinary tract infection, kidney disease, creatinine increased.- Pancytopenia- decrease of all types of blood cells, including red and white blood cells as well as platelets.- Increased liver enzymes, liver cells damage leading to jaundice and liver failure.- Injection-site reactions (including abscess, thrombophlebitis).- Increase in fat, sugar, cholesterol, weight changes, uric acid in the blood.- Joint pain, back pain, neck pain.- Asthma, cough, difficulty in breathing, upper respiratory tract infection.- Chest pain, flu syndrome, infection, severe and life-threatening reaction.*It should be taken every day only when symptoms are present.