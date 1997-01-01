Side effect(s) of Pancuronium Bromide

Read the side effects of Pancuronium Bromide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
High blood pressure and fast heart rate.
Skin
-
Rash and itching.
Gastrointestinal
-
Increased saliva.
Respiratory
-
Respiratory insufficiency, shortness of breath and wheezing.
Miscellaneous
-
Skeletal muscle weakness, asthma, flushing, redness and increased eye pressure.
Other Precautions :
* Patient should be given proper airway and respiratory support during the treatment.