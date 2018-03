Read the side effects of Pancrelipase / Pancreatin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Vomiting, dizziness, blurred vision and cough.- Abdominal pain, diarrhea, flatulence, constipation and nausea.- Itching, hives and rash.- Muscle pain and muscle spasm.* Avoid excess dosage. Not to be retained in mouth as it causes irritation of the buccal mucosa.