Side effect(s) of Palonosetron

Read the side effects of Palonosetron as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness.- Fast heart rate, slow heart rate, low or high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm and heart attack.- Skin inflammation and rash.- Motion sickness, ringing in the ear, eye irritation and vision abnormality.- Indigestion, dry mouth, hiccups and flatulence.- Weakness, fever, hot flash and flu-like syndrome.- Increase in liver enzymes level.- Increase in blood minerals and sugar, loss of appetite and acidity.- Joint pain.- Drowsiness, sedation, tingling, anxiety and emotions.- Urinary retention.* Avoid excess dosage.