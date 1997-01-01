Side effect(s) of Palonosetron

Read the side effects of Palonosetron as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate, slow heart rate, low or high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm and heart attack.
Skin
-
Skin inflammation and rash.
Eye and ENT
-
Motion sickness, ringing in the ear, eye irritation and vision abnormality.
Gastrointestinal
-
Indigestion, dry mouth, hiccups and flatulence.
General
-
Weakness, fever, hot flash and flu-like syndrome.
Liver
-
Increase in liver enzymes level.
Metabolic
-
Increase in blood minerals and sugar, loss of appetite and acidity.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, sedation, tingling, anxiety and emotions.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary retention.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.