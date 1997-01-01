Side effect(s) of Paclitaxel

Read the side effects of Paclitaxel as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Abnormal ECG, high blood pressure and slow heart rate.
Central Nervous System
-
Nerve damage.
Skin
-
Hair loss.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells, platelets and bleeding.
Liver
-
Elevated liver enzyme levels.
Hypersensitivity
-
Severe allergic reactions such as rash, hives, trouble in breathing, etc.
♦*Eye-Cystoid macular edema (CME).
Local
-
Injection site reaction.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle and joint pain.
Miscellaneous
-
Bone marrow infections.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.