Side effect(s) of Oxytocin

Read the side effects of Oxytocin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Genitourinary
Rupture of uterus, increased tone of uterine muscle.
Fetus or neonate
Jaundice; abnormal heart rhythm, slow heart beat, brain, brain damage, seizure, eye bleeding, low Apgar score. (Activity, Pulse, Grimace, Appearance, and Respiration).
Mother
Low blood pressure, fast heart rate, nasal irritation, runny nose, tears (following nasal admin); uterine bleeding, violent contractions, increased tone of uterus and spasm, nausea, vomiting.
Heart
Premature ventricular contractions, hypertensive episodes.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea and vomiting.
Metabolic-Nutritional
Water intoxication with convulsion, coma, and death.
Miscellaneous
Severe allergic reactions, absence of fibrinogen in the plasma that could be fatal, blood clot in pelvic region.
Other Precautions :
*Risk of water intoxication when used at high doses for prolonged periods.