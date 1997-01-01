Side effect(s) of Oxytocin

Read the side effects of Oxytocin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Rupture of uterus, increased tone of uterine muscle.- Jaundice; abnormal heart rhythm, slow heart beat, brain, brain damage, seizure, eye bleeding, low Apgar score. (Activity, Pulse, Grimace, Appearance, and Respiration).- Low blood pressure, fast heart rate, nasal irritation, runny nose, tears (following nasal admin); uterine bleeding, violent contractions, increased tone of uterus and spasm, nausea, vomiting.- Premature ventricular contractions, hypertensive episodes.- Nausea and vomiting.- Water intoxication with convulsion, coma, and death.- Severe allergic reactions, absence of fibrinogen in the plasma that could be fatal, blood clot in pelvic region.*Risk of water intoxication when used at high doses for prolonged periods.