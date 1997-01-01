Side effect(s) of Oxymetholone

Read the side effects of Oxymetholone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Jaundice, liver damage and liver cancer.- Prepubertal: Penis enlargement and increased frequency of erections.Postpubertal: Inhibition of testicular function, decrease in testis size, decrease in sperm cell count, impotence, painful erection and bladder irritability.- Clitoris enlargement and menstrual irregularities.- Increased or decreased sexual drive.- Excitation and sleeplessness.- Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.- Unusual bleeding, anemia and decrease in white blood cells.- Breast enlargement in males.- Deepening of voice in females.- Excessive hair growth over the body, baldness in women and hair loss.- Pimples.- Muscle cramps.- Chills.- Decreased glucose tolerance and increased level of liver enzymes.* Monitor cholesterol, lipid, calcium levels, liver and kidney functions during the treatment.