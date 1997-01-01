Side effect(s) of Oxymetholone

Read the side effects of Oxymetholone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Liver
- Jaundice, liver damage and liver cancer.
Genitourinary
-
In Males
-
Prepubertal: Penis enlargement and increased frequency of erections.
Postpubertal: Inhibition of testicular function, decrease in testis size, decrease in sperm cell count, impotence, painful erection and bladder irritability.
In Females
-
Clitoris enlargement and menstrual irregularities.
In Both Sexes
-
Increased or decreased sexual drive.
Central Nervous System
- Excitation and sleeplessness.
Gastrointestinal
- Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Blood
- Unusual bleeding, anemia and decrease in white blood cells.
Breast
- Breast enlargement in males.
Larynx
- Deepening of voice in females.
Hair
- Excessive hair growth over the body, baldness in women and hair loss.
Skin
- Pimples.
Musculoskeletal
- Muscle cramps.
Body as a Whole
- Chills.
Metabolic/Endocrine
- Decreased glucose tolerance and increased level of liver enzymes.
Other Precautions :
* Monitor cholesterol, lipid, calcium levels, liver and kidney functions during the treatment.