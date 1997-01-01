Side effect(s) of Oxycodone Hydrochloride

Read the side effects of Oxycodone Hydrochloride as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, slow heart rate, fast heart rate.
Central Nervous System
-
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, disorientation, and incoordination.
Skin
-
Sweating, itching, and hives.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, constipation, and abdominal pain.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary retention or hesitancy.
Respiratory
-
Respiratory depression, depression of cough reflex.
Miscellaneous
-
Psychological and physical dependence with chronic use.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.