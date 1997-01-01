Side effect(s) of Oxycodone Hydrochloride

Read the side effects of Oxycodone Hydrochloride as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Low blood pressure, slow heart rate, fast heart rate.- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, disorientation, and incoordination.- Sweating, itching, and hives.- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, and abdominal pain.- Urinary retention or hesitancy.- Respiratory depression, depression of cough reflex.- Psychological and physical dependence with chronic use.* Avoid excess dosage.