Side effect(s) of Oxybutynin Hydrochloride

Read the side effects of Oxybutynin Hydrochloride as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
General
- Headache, weakness and body pain.
Gastrointestinal
- Dry mouth, constipation, nausea, indigestion, loss of appetite, difficulty in swallowing, stomach pain, chest discomfort, and thirst.
Central Nervous System
- Drowsiness, dizziness, confusion, difficulty in concentration and headache.
Respiratory
- Runny nose.
Eye and ENT
- Blurred vision, dry eyes and glaucoma (increased eye pressure).
Skin
- Dry skin, decreased sweating, allergic reactions and phototoxicity.
Genitourinary
- Urinary tract infection, erectile dysfunction
Other Precautions :
Avoid alcohol consumption to avoid drowsiness.
Do not breastfeed while taking oxybutynin as small amount of the drug is secreted through mother’s milk.
Consult a doctor immediately if any side effects occur while using the drug.
Regular dental checkups are necessary during long term treatment to avoid dental caries caused due to dryness of mouth.