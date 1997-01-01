Side effect(s) of Oxybutynin Hydrochloride

Read the side effects of Oxybutynin Hydrochloride as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, weakness and body pain.- Dry mouth, constipation, nausea, indigestion, loss of appetite, difficulty in swallowing, stomach pain, chest discomfort, and thirst.- Drowsiness, dizziness, confusion, difficulty in concentration and headache.- Runny nose.- Blurred vision, dry eyes and glaucoma (increased eye pressure).- Dry skin, decreased sweating, allergic reactions and phototoxicity.- Urinary tract infection, erectile dysfunctionAvoid alcohol consumption to avoid drowsiness.Do not breastfeed while taking oxybutynin as small amount of the drug is secreted through mother’s milk.Consult a doctor immediately if any side effects occur while using the drug.Regular dental checkups are necessary during long term treatment to avoid dental caries caused due to dryness of mouth.