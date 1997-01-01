Side effect(s) of Oxprenolol

Read the side effects of Oxprenolol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Lung swelling, low blood pressure, sinus arrest, palpitation, chest pain, hot flashes and fainting.- Lightheadedness, headache, dizziness, weakness, anxiety, tingling, depression, nervousness, irritability, hallucinations, sleep disturbances, sedation and slurred speech.- Dry skin, rash, itching and increased sweating.- Decreased sexual drive, impotence, weight gain and increased Blood Urea Nitrogen.- Dry and itching eyes, blurred vision, eye inflammation and ringing in the ear.- Decreased level of blood sugar level and elevated liver enzymes.- Decrease in white blood cells and platelets.* Avoid excess dosage.