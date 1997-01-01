Side effect(s) of Oxaprozin

Read the side effects of Oxaprozin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abdominal pain, loss of appetite, constipation, diarrhea, indigestion, flatulence, gastrointestinal bleeding, perforation, ulcers, heartburn, nausea, vomiting, alteration in taste, dry mouth, eructation, gastrointestinal tract inflammation, rectal bleeding, liver inflammation, jaundice and liver failure.- Anaphylactic reactions, appetite changes, death, fever, infection, sepsis and serum sickness.- Abnormal heart rhythm, high/low blood pressure changes, heart failure, heart attack, palpitations, fainting, fast heart rate and inflammation of blood vessels.- Decrease in blood cells, blood in stool and bruising.- Increased blood sugar and weight changes.- Anxiety, weakness, coma, convulsions, dream abnormalities, drowsiness, hallucinations, sleeplessness, uneasiness, nervousness, tingling, tremor, weakness, confusion, depression, dizziness, sedation and headache.- Asthma, difficulty in breathing, pneumonia, lung infections, respiratory depression and upper respiratory tract infection.- Hair loss, life-threatening allergic reactions, increased sweating, sensitivity to light, skin inflammation, redness, skin death, hives, itching, and rashes.- Blurred vision, ringing in the ear, and hearing impairment.- Kidney failure/inflammation, decreased menstrual flow, blood urine, increase in menstrual flow, painful urination, or frequency.* Avoid excess dosage.