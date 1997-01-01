Side effect(s) of Orphenadrine

Read the side effects of Orphenadrine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, gastric irritation, nausea and vomiting.
Heart
-
Palpitations and fast heart rate.
Genitourinary
-
Urination hesitancy and urinary retention.
Eye and ENT
-
Blurred vision, increased eye pressure, night blindness, pupil dilatation and nasal congestion.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.