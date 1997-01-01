Side effect(s) of Oprelvekin

Read the side effects of Oprelvekin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Fluid retention, difficulty in breathing, fast heart rate, palpitations, abnormal heart rhythm, and lung infection.
Body as a Whole
-
Fluid retention, fever, headache, pain, and chills.
Heart
-
Dilatation of blood vessels and fainting.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea/vomiting, ulceration of the mucous membranes, diarrhea, mouth infection, abdominal pain, infection, loss of appetite, constipation, indigestion and dehydration.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, sleeplessness, nervousness, weakness, and tingling.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, nose inflammation and increased cough.
Skin
-
Rash, hair loss, bruising, blisters, and skin discoloration.
Eye and ENT
-
Blurred vision, and eye bleeding.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain and bone pain.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.