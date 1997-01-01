Side effect(s) of Oprelvekin

Read the side effects of Oprelvekin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fluid retention, difficulty in breathing, fast heart rate, palpitations, abnormal heart rhythm, and lung infection.- Fluid retention, fever, headache, pain, and chills.- Dilatation of blood vessels and fainting.- Nausea/vomiting, ulceration of the mucous membranes, diarrhea, mouth infection, abdominal pain, infection, loss of appetite, constipation, indigestion and dehydration.- Dizziness, sleeplessness, nervousness, weakness, and tingling.- Difficulty in breathing, nose inflammation and increased cough.- Rash, hair loss, bruising, blisters, and skin discoloration.- Blurred vision, and eye bleeding.- Muscle pain and bone pain.* Avoid excess dosage.