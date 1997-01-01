Side effect(s) of Ondansetron

Read the side effects of Ondansetron as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Chest pain, fast heart rate.- Headache, seizures, dizziness.- Rash.- Dry mouth, constipation, abdominal pain.- Low potassium in blood, increased level of liver enzymes.- Asthma.- Gynecological disorder, urinary retention.- Fever, anaphylaxis, weakness.*Do not change the dose, without consulting with your doctor.