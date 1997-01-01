Side effect(s) of Ondansetron

Read the side effects of Ondansetron as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Chest pain, fast heart rate.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, seizures, dizziness.
Skin
-
Rash.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, constipation, abdominal pain.
Metabolic
-
Low potassium in blood, increased level of liver enzymes.
Respiratory
-
Asthma.
Genitourinary
-
Gynecological disorder, urinary retention.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, anaphylaxis, weakness.
Other Precautions :
*Do not change the dose, without consulting with your doctor.