Side effect(s) of Omeprazole and Sodium Bicarbonate

Read the side effects of Omeprazole and Sodium Bicarbonate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Blood
Anemia, decrease in platelets.
Heart
Abnormal heart rhythm, slow heart rate, fast heart rate, high blood pressure, low blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
Constipation, diarrhea, abnormal deficiency of movement.
General
Extreme elevation of body temperature, fluid retention.
Infections
Mouth infection, sepsis, urinary tract infection.
Metabolic
Fluid overload, increased blood sugar, increase or decrease in blood minerals.
Central Nervous System
Agitation.
Respiratory
Acute respiratory distress syndrome, pneumonia, respiratory failure.
Skin
Bedsores, rash.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.