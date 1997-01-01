Side effect(s) of Omeprazole

♦

immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy (IMNM)

Read the side effects of Omeprazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Hypersensitivity reactions including shock, asthma, hives, fever, pain, fatigue and uneasiness.- Chest pain, fast or slow heart rate, palpitations, high blood pressure and swelling in the extremities.- Breast enlargement in male.- Low sugar and weight gain.- Muscle weakness, muscle cramps/pain, joint pain, leg pain,and bone fracture.- Sleep disturbances, depression, agitation, aggression, hallucinations, confusion, nervousness, apathy, drowsiness, anxiety, dream abnormalities, tremors, tingling and uneasiness.- Nose bleed and pharyngeal pain.- Stevens-Johnson syndrome, hives, rash, inflammation, itching, hair loss and dry skin.- Ringing in the ear, taste perversion, dry eye, blurred vision, double vision and eye irritation.- Blood in urine, protein in urine, urinary tract infection, urinary frequency and testicular pain.- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.* Avoid excess dosage.