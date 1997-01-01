Side effect(s) of Omeprazole

Read the side effects of Omeprazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body As a Whole
-
Hypersensitivity reactions including shock, asthma, hives, fever, pain, fatigue and uneasiness.
Heart
-
Chest pain, fast or slow heart rate, palpitations, high blood pressure and swelling in the extremities.
Genitourinary
-
Breast enlargement in male.
Metabolic
-
Low sugar and weight gain.
♦
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle weakness, muscle cramps/pain, joint pain, leg pain, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy (IMNM)
and bone fracture.
Central Nervous System
-
Sleep disturbances, depression, agitation, aggression, hallucinations, confusion, nervousness, apathy, drowsiness, anxiety, dream abnormalities, tremors, tingling and uneasiness.
Respiratory
-
Nose bleed and pharyngeal pain.
Skin
-
Stevens-Johnson syndrome, hives, rash, inflammation, itching, hair loss and dry skin.
Eye and ENT
-
Ringing in the ear, taste perversion, dry eye, blurred vision, double vision and eye irritation.
-
Blood in urine, protein in urine, urinary tract infection, urinary frequency and testicular pain.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.