Side effect(s) of Olopatadine

Read the side effects of Olopatadine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central nervous System
-
Weakness, headache, fatigue, somnolence, depression.
Gastrointestinal
-
Bitter taste, nausea, taste perversion.
Eye
-
Blurred vision, burning, dry eye, foreign body sensation, increase of blood flow, inflammation of cornea, swelling of eye lid, itching, stinging.
Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, cough, inflammation of the nasopharynx.
Miscellaneous
-
Creatine phosphokinase (CPK) elevation, influenza, elevation of temperature, rash, urinary tract infection, flu syndrome, weight increase, nose bleed, nasal ulceration, postnasal drip, dry mouth, throat irritation, stuffy nose, sinus.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid using other eye medications not prescribed by your doctor.