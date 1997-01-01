Side effect(s) of Olopatadine

Read the side effects of Olopatadine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Weakness, headache, fatigue, somnolence, depression.- Bitter taste, nausea, taste perversion.- Blurred vision, burning, dry eye, foreign body sensation, increase of blood flow, inflammation of cornea, swelling of eye lid, itching, stinging.- Upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, cough, inflammation of the nasopharynx.- Creatine phosphokinase (CPK) elevation, influenza, elevation of temperature, rash, urinary tract infection, flu syndrome, weight increase, nose bleed, nasal ulceration, postnasal drip, dry mouth, throat irritation, stuffy nose, sinus.*Avoid using other eye medications not prescribed by your doctor.