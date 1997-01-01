Side effect(s) of Olmesartan

Read the side effects of Olmesartan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, vertigo, headache, lack of energy.- Rash, hair loss, itching, hives.- Diarrhea, abdominal pain, dyspepsia, gastroenteritis, nausea, vomiting.- Blood in urine, acute kidney failure.- Increase in cholesterol, lipids, urea, sugar, potassium in blood.- Muscle pain, joint pain, back pain, muscle damage.- Inflammation of bronchus, pharynx, stuffy nose, inflammation of the paranasal sinuses, cough.- Chest pain, facial swelling, allergic reactions, fast heart rate, CPK increase, influenza-like symptoms, increased blood creatinine levels.*Continue taking other BP medications as prescribed by health care provider.