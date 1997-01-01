Side effect(s) of Olmesartan

Read the side effects of Olmesartan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, vertigo, headache, lack of energy.
Skin
-
Rash, hair loss, itching, hives.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, abdominal pain, dyspepsia, gastroenteritis, nausea, vomiting.
Genitourinary
-
Blood in urine, acute kidney failure.
Metabolic
-
Increase in cholesterol, lipids, urea, sugar, potassium in blood.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain, joint pain, back pain, muscle damage.
Respiratory
-
Inflammation of bronchus, pharynx, stuffy nose, inflammation of the paranasal sinuses, cough.
Miscellaneous
-
Chest pain, facial swelling, allergic reactions, fast heart rate, CPK increase, influenza-like symptoms, increased blood creatinine levels.
Other Precautions :
*Continue taking other BP medications as prescribed by health care provider.