Side effect(s) of Olanzapine and Fluoxetine

Read the side effects of Olanzapine and Fluoxetine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Eye and ENT
-
Vision blurred.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, flatulence, and abdominal distension.
General
-
Fatigue, fluid retention, swelling in the extremities, weakness, pain, fever.
Infections
-
Sinusitis.
Metabolic
-
Increased weight and appetite.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain, pain in extremity, stiffness.
Central Nervous system
-
Drowsiness, tremor, sedation, sleepiness, disturbance in attention, laziness, restlessness, abnormal thinking, nervousness.
Genitourinary
-
Impotence.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.