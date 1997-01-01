Side effect(s) of Olanzapine and Fluoxetine

Read the side effects of Olanzapine and Fluoxetine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Vision blurred.- Dry mouth, flatulence, and abdominal distension.- Fatigue, fluid retention, swelling in the extremities, weakness, pain, fever.- Sinusitis.- Increased weight and appetite.- Joint pain, pain in extremity, stiffness.- Drowsiness, tremor, sedation, sleepiness, disturbance in attention, laziness, restlessness, abnormal thinking, nervousness.- Impotence.* Avoid excess dosage.