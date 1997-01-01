Side effect(s) of Olanzapine

Read the side effects of Olanzapine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Weakness, back pain, accidental injury and chest pain.- Drowsiness, tremor, depression, dizziness, speech disorder, memory loss, tingling, confusion, emotion and incoordination.- High blood pressure and fast heart rate.- Dry mouth, increased appetite/thirst, constipation and increased salivation.- Weight gain and swelling in the extremities.- Difficulty in breathing and lung inflammation.- Increased sweating, pimples and dry skin.- Abnormal vision.- Painful menstrual period and vaginal infection.* Avoid contact with people who have infections.