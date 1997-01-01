Side effect(s) of Olanzapine

Read the side effects of Olanzapine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Weakness, back pain, accidental injury and chest pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, tremor, depression, dizziness, speech disorder, memory loss, tingling, confusion, emotion and incoordination.
Heart
-
High blood pressure and fast heart rate.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, increased appetite/thirst, constipation and increased salivation.
Metabolic
-
Weight gain and swelling in the extremities.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing and lung inflammation.
Skin
-
Increased sweating, pimples and dry skin.
Eye
-
Abnormal vision.
Genitourinary
-
Painful menstrual period and vaginal infection.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid contact with people who have infections.