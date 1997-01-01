Side effect(s) of Ofloxacin

Read the side effects of Ofloxacin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting.
Body as a whole
-
Weakness, chills, uneasiness, extremity pain and nosebleed.
Heart
-
Heart arrest, fluid retention, high blood pressure, low blood pressure, palpitations and dilatation of blood vessels.
Gastrointestinal
-
Indigestion.
Genitourinary
-
Burning, irritation, pain and rash of the female genitalia, painful menstrual period, irregular periods, painful urination, urinary frequency and urinary retention.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint/muscle pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Seizures, anxiety, cognitive change, depression, dream abnormality, emotion, hallucinations, tingling, fainting, unsteadiness, tremor and confusion.
Metabolic
-
Increased thirst and weight loss.
Respiratory
-
Respiratory arrest, cough and runny nose.
Skin
-
Shock, increased sweating and hives.
Eye and ENT
-
Hearing loss, ringing in the ear, and sensitivity to light.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.