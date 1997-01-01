Side effect(s) of Ofloxacin

Read the side effects of Ofloxacin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting.- Weakness, chills, uneasiness, extremity pain and nosebleed.- Heart arrest, fluid retention, high blood pressure, low blood pressure, palpitations and dilatation of blood vessels.- Indigestion.- Burning, irritation, pain and rash of the female genitalia, painful menstrual period, irregular periods, painful urination, urinary frequency and urinary retention.- Joint/muscle pain.- Seizures, anxiety, cognitive change, depression, dream abnormality, emotion, hallucinations, tingling, fainting, unsteadiness, tremor and confusion.- Increased thirst and weight loss.- Respiratory arrest, cough and runny nose.- Shock, increased sweating and hives.- Hearing loss, ringing in the ear, and sensitivity to light.* Avoid excess dosage.