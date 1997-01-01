Side effect(s) of Ofatumumab

Read the side effects of Ofatumumab as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Decrease in white blood cells, pneumonia, fever, cough, diarrhea, anemia, fatigue, difficulty in breathing, rash, nausea, vomiting, lung inflammation, and upper respiratory tract infections.
Central Nervous system
-
Sleeplessness and headache.
Heart
-
High/low blood pressure and fast heart rate.
Respiratory
-
Cough.
Skin
-
Rash, hives and increased sweating.
Musculoskeletal
-
Back pain and muscle spasms.
General
-
Swelling in the extremities and chills.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.