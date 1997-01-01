Side effect(s) of Ofatumumab

Read the side effects of Ofatumumab as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Decrease in white blood cells, pneumonia, fever, cough, diarrhea, anemia, fatigue, difficulty in breathing, rash, nausea, vomiting, lung inflammation, and upper respiratory tract infections.- Sleeplessness and headache.- High/low blood pressure and fast heart rate.- Cough.- Rash, hives and increased sweating.- Back pain and muscle spasms.- Swelling in the extremities and chills.* Avoid excess dosage.