Side effect(s) of Nortriptyline

Read the side effects of Nortriptyline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Low or high blood pressure, fast heart rate, palpitations, heart attack, abnormal heart rhythm, heart block and stroke.
Central Nervous System
-
Numbness, tingling, incoordination, tremor, seizures, alteration in EEG patterns, hallucinations, disorientation, delusions, anxiety, restlessness, agitation and sleeplessness.
Eye and ENT
-
Dry mouth, blurred vision, vision disturbances, dilatation of pupil and ringing in the ear.
Allergic reactions
-
Skin rash, hives, itching, sensitivity to light, swelling in the face and tongue and fever.
Blood
-
Bone marrow depression and bruising.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, stomach distress, diarrhea, peculiar taste, mouth ulcer, abdominal cramps and black-tongue.
Genitourinary
-
Breast enlargement in male, spontaneous milk secretion, increased or decreased sexual ativities, impotence. urinary retention and delayed urination.
Miscellaneous
-
Jaundice, altered liver function, weight gain or loss, flushing, urinary frequency, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, fatigue, headache and hair loss.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.