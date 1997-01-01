Side effect(s) of Nortriptyline

Read the side effects of Nortriptyline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Low or high blood pressure, fast heart rate, palpitations, heart attack, abnormal heart rhythm, heart block and stroke.- Numbness, tingling, incoordination, tremor, seizures, alteration in EEG patterns, hallucinations, disorientation, delusions, anxiety, restlessness, agitation and sleeplessness.- Dry mouth, blurred vision, vision disturbances, dilatation of pupil and ringing in the ear.- Skin rash, hives, itching, sensitivity to light, swelling in the face and tongue and fever.- Bone marrow depression and bruising.- Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, stomach distress, diarrhea, peculiar taste, mouth ulcer, abdominal cramps and black-tongue.- Breast enlargement in male, spontaneous milk secretion, increased or decreased sexual ativities, impotence. urinary retention and delayed urination.- Jaundice, altered liver function, weight gain or loss, flushing, urinary frequency, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, fatigue, headache and hair loss.* Avoid excess dosage.