Side effect(s) of Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol

Read the side effects of Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, vaginal candidiasis, upper respiratory infection, nausea, menstrual cramps, breast tenderness, sinusitis, vaginitis (bacterial), abnormal cervical smear, acne, urinary tract infection, mood swings, weight gain, vomiting, abnormal bleeding from the uterus, hypertension.- Irregular periods, vaginal bleeding, painful menstruation, amenorrhea (absence of menstruation).- Sudden closure of a pulmonary artery (pulmonary embolism), angioedema (swelling under the skin), severe reactions with respiratory and circulatory symptoms.- Heart attack.- Cerebral hemorrhage (bleeding from a ruptured blood vessel in the brain), cerebral thrombosis (blood clot in a cerebral artery or vein), mesenteric thrombosis (blocks blood flow in the mesenteric veins), retinal thrombosis (blockage in the blood flow to the retina), inflammation of a vein.- Rash.- Abdominal pain, gallbladder disease, benign liver tumors, cholestatic jaundice.* Avoid excess dosage.