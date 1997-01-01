Side effect(s) of Norethindrone

Read the side effects of Norethindrone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, breast pain, irregular vaginal bleeding or spotting, stomach/abdominal cramps/bloating, nausea and vomiting, hair loss.- Change in sexual interest, changes in menstrual flow, changes in cervical mucus secretion.- Headache, dizziness, mood swings, trouble sleeping.- High blood pressure- Abnormal liver tests, jaundice.- Blurred/double vision, loss of vision.- Hives, rash, acne, growth of hair on face, increased pigmentation.- Increase in blood sugar, increased lipids.- Increase in blood clots in veins.*Do not smoke while taking this medication.