Side effect(s) of Norethindrone

Read the side effects of Norethindrone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Headache, breast pain, irregular vaginal bleeding or spotting, stomach/abdominal cramps/bloating, nausea and vomiting, hair loss.
Genitourinary
-
Change in sexual interest, changes in menstrual flow, changes in cervical mucus secretion.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, mood swings, trouble sleeping.
Heart
-
High blood pressure
Liver
-
Abnormal liver tests, jaundice.
Eye
-
Blurred/double vision, loss of vision.
Skin
-
Hives, rash, acne, growth of hair on face, increased pigmentation.
Metabolic
-
Increase in blood sugar, increased lipids.
Blood
-
Increase in blood clots in veins.
Other Precautions :
*Do not smoke while taking this medication.