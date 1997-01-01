Side effect(s) of Norepinephrine

Read the side effects of Norepinephrine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Fast/slow/irregular heartbeat, chest pain, low blood pressure.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, tremor, sleeplessness, anxiety, mental/mood changes.
Metabolic
-
Metabolic acidosis, increase in sugar level.
Respiratory
-
Breathing difficulties.
Miscellaneous
-
Necrosis (when infused into small vein), thyroid enlargement, irritation from extravasations, decreased urinary output.
Other Precautions :
*In conjunction with local anesthetics, do not use in fingers, toes, ears, nose or genitalia.