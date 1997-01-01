Side effect(s) of Norepinephrine

Read the side effects of Norepinephrine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fast/slow/irregular heartbeat, chest pain, low blood pressure.- Headache, dizziness, tremor, sleeplessness, anxiety, mental/mood changes.- Metabolic acidosis, increase in sugar level.- Breathing difficulties.- Necrosis (when infused into small vein), thyroid enlargement, irritation from extravasations, decreased urinary output.*In conjunction with local anesthetics, do not use in fingers, toes, ears, nose or genitalia.