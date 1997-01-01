Side effect(s) of Norelgestromin and Ethinyl Estradiol

Read the side effects of Norelgestromin and Ethinyl Estradiol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Genitourinary
-
Breast tenderness, vaginal yeast infection, painful menstrual period, vaginal bleeding and menstrual disorders.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea.
Central Nervous system
-
Headache, dizziness, migraine, and anxiety disorders.
General
-
Application site disorder, fatigue and psychiatric disorders.
Skin
-
Pimples, itching.
Metabolic
-
Increased weight.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.