Side effect(s) of Nitrendipine

Heart
-
Low blood pressure, palpitation, flushing, fast heart rate, chest pain and heart attack.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, tingling, irritability and weakness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, abdominal bloating and diarrhea.
Miscellaneous
-
Muscle/joint pain, breathing problem, blood count changes, increased urination, severe allergic reactions, abnormal liver function tests.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.