Side effect(s) of Nilutamide

Read the side effects of Nilutamide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Pain, headache, weakness, back pain, abdominal pain, chest pain, flu syndrome and fever.- High blood pressure.- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, loss of appetite and indigestion.- Hot flushes, impotence and decreased sexual activity.- Anemia.- Increased level of liver enzymes and fluid retention.- Bone pain.- Sleeplessness, dizziness, depression and sensory loss.- Difficulty in breathing, upper respiratory infection and pneumonia.- Increased sweating, body hair loss, dry skin and rash.- Impaired light / dark adaptation and abnormal vision.* Avoid excess dosage.