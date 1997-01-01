Side effect(s) of Nilutamide

Read the side effects of Nilutamide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Pain, headache, weakness, back pain, abdominal pain, chest pain, flu syndrome and fever.
Heart
-
High blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, constipation, loss of appetite and indigestion.
Genitourinary
-
Hot flushes, impotence and decreased sexual activity.
Blood
-
Anemia.
Metabolic
-
Increased level of liver enzymes and fluid retention.
Musculoskeletal
-
Bone pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Sleeplessness, dizziness, depression and sensory loss.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, upper respiratory infection and pneumonia.
Skin
-
Increased sweating, body hair loss, dry skin and rash.
Eye
-
Impaired light / dark adaptation and abnormal vision.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.