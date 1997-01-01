Side effect(s) of Nilotinib

Read the side effects of Nilotinib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain.- Dizziness, tingling and sensory loss.- Eye bleeding, itching in the eye, eye inflammation, dry eyes and inner ear damage.- Chest pain, abnormal heart rhythm, palpitations, high blood pressure and flushing.- Difficulty in breathing, nosebleed, cough and voice impairment.- Inflammation of pancreas, abdominal discomfort, abdominal distension, indigestion, and flatulence.- Night sweats, hives, redness, increased sweating, bruising, pimples, skin inflammation, dry skin.- Bone pain, muscle pain and flank pain.- Breast pain, breast enlargement in male and impotence.* Avoid excess dosage.