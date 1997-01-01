Side effect(s) of Nilotinib

Read the side effects of Nilotinib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, tingling and sensory loss.
Eye and ENT
-
Eye bleeding, itching in the eye, eye inflammation, dry eyes and inner ear damage.
Heart
-
Chest pain, abnormal heart rhythm, palpitations, high blood pressure and flushing.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, nosebleed, cough and voice impairment.
Gastrointestinal
-
Inflammation of pancreas, abdominal discomfort, abdominal distension, indigestion, and flatulence.
Skin
-
Night sweats, hives, redness, increased sweating, bruising, pimples, skin inflammation, dry skin.
Musculoskeletal
-
Bone pain, muscle pain and flank pain.
Genitourinary
-
Breast pain, breast enlargement in male and impotence.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.