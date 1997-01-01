Side effect(s) of Nifedipine

Read the side effects of Nifedipine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, lightheadedness, or faintness, headache, weakness, flushing, nausea, heartburn, muscle cramps, sore throat and swelling of feet or lower legs.- Swelling in the extremities and palpitations.Nausea, diarrhea, constipation, cramps and flatulence.- Nasal and chest congestion and shortness of breath.- Inflammation, joint stiffness and muscle cramps.- Shakiness, nervousness, jitteriness, sleep disturbances, blurred vision and difficulty in balance.- Skin inflammation, itching, hives, fever, increased sweating, chills and sexual disorders.* Avoid excess dosage.