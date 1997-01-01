Side effect(s) of Nifedipine

Read the side effects of Nifedipine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dizziness, lightheadedness, or faintness, headache, weakness, flushing, nausea, heartburn, muscle cramps, sore throat and swelling of feet or lower legs.
Heart
-
Swelling in the extremities and palpitations.
Nausea, diarrhea, constipation, cramps and flatulence.
Respiratory
-
Nasal and chest congestion and shortness of breath.
Musculoskeletal
-
Inflammation, joint stiffness and muscle cramps.
Central Nervous System
-
Shakiness, nervousness, jitteriness, sleep disturbances, blurred vision and difficulty in balance.
Miscellaneous
-
Skin inflammation, itching, hives, fever, increased sweating, chills and sexual disorders.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.