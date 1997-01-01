Side effect(s) of Nicardipine

Read the side effects of Nicardipine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
Low blood pressure and fast heart rate.
Body as a Whole
Fever and neck pain.
Heart
Chest pain, block, ST segment depression, inverted T wave and deep-vein thrombophlebitis.
Gastrointestinal
Indigestion.
Blood
Reduced platelets count.
Metabolic
Decrease in blood minerals and swelling in extremities.
Central Nervous System
Confusion and increased muscle tone.
Respiratory
Respiratory disorder.
Eye and ENT
Eye inflammation, ear disorder and ringing in the ear.
Genitourinary
Urinary
frequency.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.