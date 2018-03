Side effect(s) of Nicardipine

Read the side effects of Nicardipine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Low blood pressure and fast heart rate.- Fever and neck pain.- Chest pain, block, ST segment depression, inverted T wave and deep-vein thrombophlebitis.- Indigestion.- Reduced platelets count.- Decrease in blood minerals and swelling in extremities.- Confusion and increased muscle tone.- Respiratory disorder.- Eye inflammation, ear disorder and ringing in the ear. Urinary frequency.* Avoid excess dosage.