Side effect(s) of Niacin Extended Release and Lovastatin

Read the side effects of Niacin Extended Release and Lovastatin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, and/or edema.
Heart
-
Flushing.
Body as a Whole
-
Weakness, flu syndrome, headache, infection, pain, abdominal pain, back pain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, indigestion, nausea, vomiting.
Metabolic
-
Increased blood sugar.
♦
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain and Immune-mediated Necrotizing Myopathy (IMNM).
Skin
-
Itching and rash.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.