Side effect(s) of Netilmicin

Read the side effects of Netilmicin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, uneasiness, visual disturbances, disorientation and tingling.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate, low blood pressure and palpitations.
Blood
-
Anemia and decreased white blood cells and platelet counts.
Miscellaneous
-
Rash, chills, fever, fluid retention, vomiting, diarrhea, increased blood sugar and increase in liver enzymes.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.