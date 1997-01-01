Side effect(s) of Nelfinavir

Read the side effects of Nelfinavir as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Diarrhea, nausea, flatulence and rash.
Body as a Whole
-
Abdominal pain, accidental injury, allergic reaction, weakness, back pain, fever, headache, malaise, pain and redistribution/accumulation of body fat
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, indigestion, abdominal pain, gastrointestinal bleeding, liver inflammation, mouth ulceration, inflammation of pancreas and vomiting.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in white blood cell and platelet counts.
Metabolic
-
Increased liver enzyme levels, increase or decrease in cholesterol/sugar/urea in blood, dehydration and abnormal liver function tests.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle/joint pain, joint inflammation and muscle cramps/pain/weakness.
Central Nervous System
-
Anxiety, depression, dizziness, emotional lability, overactive, sleeplessness, migraine, tingling, epilepsy, sleep disorder, drowsiness and suicidal thoughts.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing and inflammation of pharynx/nose/sinus.
Skin
-
Skin inflammation/infections, rash, itching, sweating and hives.
Eye and ENT
-
Eye inflammation.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney stones, sexual dysfunction and urine abnormality.
Other Precautions :
*Follow the instructions carefully.