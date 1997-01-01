Side effect(s) of Nelfinavir

Read the side effects of Nelfinavir as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Diarrhea, nausea, flatulence and rash.- Abdominal pain, accidental injury, allergic reaction, weakness, back pain, fever, headache, malaise, pain and redistribution/accumulation of body fat- Loss of appetite, indigestion, abdominal pain, gastrointestinal bleeding, liver inflammation, mouth ulceration, inflammation of pancreas and vomiting.- Anemia, decrease in white blood cell and platelet counts.- Increased liver enzyme levels, increase or decrease in cholesterol/sugar/urea in blood, dehydration and abnormal liver function tests.- Muscle/joint pain, joint inflammation and muscle cramps/pain/weakness.- Anxiety, depression, dizziness, emotional lability, overactive, sleeplessness, migraine, tingling, epilepsy, sleep disorder, drowsiness and suicidal thoughts.- Difficulty in breathing and inflammation of pharynx/nose/sinus.- Skin inflammation/infections, rash, itching, sweating and hives.- Eye inflammation.- Kidney stones, sexual dysfunction and urine abnormality.*Follow the instructions carefully.