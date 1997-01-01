Side effect(s) of Nelarabine

Read the side effects of Nelarabine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, and mouth ulcer.
Respiratory
-
Cough, pneumonia and difficulty in breathing.
Central Nervous system
-
Confusion, sleeplessness, depression, Drowsiness and dizziness.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate and low blood pressure.
General
-
Fatigue, fever, weakness, fluid retention, rigors and chest pain.
Liver
-
Increased liver enzyme levels.
Metabolic
-
Loss of appetite, dehydration and increased level blood sugar.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain, joint pain, back pain, muscle weakness and pain in extremity.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.