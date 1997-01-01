Side effect(s) of Nelarabine

Read the side effects of Nelarabine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, and mouth ulcer.- Cough, pneumonia and difficulty in breathing.- Confusion, sleeplessness, depression, Drowsiness and dizziness.- Anemia, decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells.- Fast heart rate and low blood pressure.- Fatigue, fever, weakness, fluid retention, rigors and chest pain.- Increased liver enzyme levels.- Loss of appetite, dehydration and increased level blood sugar.- Muscle pain, joint pain, back pain, muscle weakness and pain in extremity.* Avoid excess dosage.