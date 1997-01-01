Side effect(s) of Nefazodone

Read the side effects of Nefazodone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness, dry mouth, dizziness, constipation, weakness, lightheadedness, blurred vision, confusion and abnormal vision.- Headache, infection, flu syndrome, chills, fever, neck rigidity.- Low blood pressure, dilatation of blood vessels.- Itching, rash.- Indigestion, diarrhea, increased appetite, nausea, vomiting.- Swelling in the extremities, increased thirst.- Joint pain.- Sleeplessness, confusion, memory impairment, tingling, abnormal dreams, concentration decreased, incoordination, tremor, increased muscle tone, decreased libido.- Inflammation of pharynx, increased cough.- Blurred vision, abnormal vision, ringing in the ear, taste perversion.- Urinary frequency, urinary tract infection, urinary retention, vaginal inflammation, breast pain.* Avoid excess dosage.