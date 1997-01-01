Side effect(s) of Nefazodone

Read the side effects of Nefazodone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Drowsiness, dry mouth, dizziness, constipation, weakness, lightheadedness, blurred vision, confusion and abnormal vision.
Body as a Whole
-
Headache, infection, flu syndrome, chills, fever, neck rigidity.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, dilatation of blood vessels.
Skin
-
Itching, rash.
Gastrointestinal
-
Indigestion, diarrhea, increased appetite, nausea, vomiting.
Metabolic
-
Swelling in the extremities, increased thirst.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain.
Central Nervous system
-
Sleeplessness, confusion, memory impairment, tingling, abnormal dreams, concentration decreased, incoordination, tremor, increased muscle tone, decreased libido.
Respiratory
-
Inflammation of pharynx, increased cough.
Eye and ENT
-
Blurred vision, abnormal vision, ringing in the ear, taste perversion.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary frequency, urinary tract infection, urinary retention, vaginal inflammation, breast pain.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.