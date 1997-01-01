Side effect(s) of Nedocromil Inhalation Aerosol

Read the side effects of Nedocromil Inhalation Aerosol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Special Senses
-
Unpleasant taste.
Respiratory
-
Coughing, upper respiratory infection/inflammation, sputum, difficulty in breathing and asthma.
Gastrointestinal Tract
-
Nausea, vomiting, indigestion, diarrhea and abdominal pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness.
Body as a Whole
-
Headache, chest pain, fatigue and fever.
Eye
-
Eye inflammation.
Skin
-
Rash.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.