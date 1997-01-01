Side effect(s) of Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium

Read the side effects of Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Stomach ulcer, indigestion, stomach inflammation, diarrhea, gastric ulcer, abdominal pain, nausea, hiatus hernia, abdominal distension, flatulence, constipation, stomach bleeding, gastroesophageal reflux disease, duodenal ulcer.- Upper respiratory tract infection, lung inflammation, urinary tract infection, sinus inflammation.- Joint pain.- Headache, abnormal taste.- Cough.- Anaphylactic reactions, menstrual disorders, chills and fever.- Congestive heart failure, inflammation of blood vessels, high blood pressure, lung swelling.- Jaundice, abnormal liver function tests.- Eosinophilia, anemia, blood in stool, decrease in white blood in stool and platelets.- Increase or decrease in blood sugar.- Inability to concentrate, depression, dream abnormalities, sleeplessness, uneasiness, muscle pain, muscle weakness, brain inflammation, brain dysfunction, convulsions.- Asthma.- Hair loss, hives, skin rashes, skin death, redness.- Hearing impairment, eye inflammation.- Kidney inflammation, blood in urine, kidney failure, female- infertility.* Avoid excess dosage.