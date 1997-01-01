Side effect(s) of Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium

Read the side effects of Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
Stomach ulcer, indigestion, stomach inflammation, diarrhea, gastric ulcer, abdominal pain, nausea, hiatus hernia, abdominal distension, flatulence, constipation, stomach bleeding, gastroesophageal reflux disease, duodenal ulcer.
Infections
Upper respiratory tract infection, lung inflammation, urinary tract infection, sinus inflammation.
Musculoskeletal
Joint pain.
Central Nervous System
Headache, abnormal taste.
Respiratory
Cough.
Body as a Whole
Anaphylactic reactions, menstrual disorders, chills and fever.
Heart
Congestive heart failure, inflammation of blood vessels, high blood pressure, lung swelling.
Liver
Jaundice, abnormal liver function tests.
Blood
Eosinophilia, anemia, blood in stool, decrease in white blood in stool and platelets.
Metabolic
Increase or decrease in blood sugar.
Central Nervous System
Inability to concentrate, depression, dream abnormalities, sleeplessness, uneasiness, muscle pain, muscle weakness, brain inflammation, brain dysfunction, convulsions.
Respiratory
Asthma.
Skin
Hair loss, hives, skin rashes, skin death, redness.
Eye and ENT
Hearing impairment, eye inflammation.
Genitourinary
Kidney inflammation, blood in urine, kidney failure, female- infertility.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.