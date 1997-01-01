Side effect(s) of Naltrexone

Read the side effects of Naltrexone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Constipation, fatigue, abdominal, joint and muscle pain.
Respiratory
-
Nasal congestion, itching, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, excess phlegm, sinus trouble, heavy breathing, hoarseness, cough and shortness of breath.
Heart
-
Nosebleeds, inflammation of veins, swelling, increased blood pressure, nonspecific ECG changes, palpitations, and fast heart rate.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, ulcer, excessive gas trouble and piles.
Musculoskeletal
-
Excess pain in the shoulders, legs or knee region, tremors and twitching.
Genitourinary
-
Increased urination frequency and decreased sexual interest.
Skin
-
Oily skin, rashes, itching, pimples, athlete’s foot, cold sores and hair loss.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, nervousness, fearful thought, fatigue, restlessness, drowsiness, confusion, depression, disorientation, hallucinations, nightmares and suicidal thoughts.
Eye and ENT
-
Blurred vision, burning, light sensitivity, ears “clogged”, aching and ringing in the ear
Miscellaneous
-
Increased appetite, weight loss, weight gain, yawning, fever, dry mouth, head pounding, swollen glands and cold feet.
Other Precautions :
* During reversal of this drug, if patient requires opioid painkillers, then the amount of opioid must be increased than the usual dose.
* Monitor for injection-site reactions and bleeding disorders.