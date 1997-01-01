Side effect(s) of Naltrexone

Read the side effects of Naltrexone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Constipation, fatigue, abdominal, joint and muscle pain.- Nasal congestion, itching, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, excess phlegm, sinus trouble, heavy breathing, hoarseness, cough and shortness of breath.- Nosebleeds, inflammation of veins, swelling, increased blood pressure, nonspecific ECG changes, palpitations, and fast heart rate.- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, ulcer, excessive gas trouble and piles.- Excess pain in the shoulders, legs or knee region, tremors and twitching.- Increased urination frequency and decreased sexual interest.- Oily skin, rashes, itching, pimples, athlete’s foot, cold sores and hair loss.- Headache, dizziness, nervousness, fearful thought, fatigue, restlessness, drowsiness, confusion, depression, disorientation, hallucinations, nightmares and suicidal thoughts.- Blurred vision, burning, light sensitivity, ears “clogged”, aching and ringing in the ear- Increased appetite, weight loss, weight gain, yawning, fever, dry mouth, head pounding, swollen glands and cold feet.* During reversal of this drug, if patient requires opioid painkillers, then the amount of opioid must be increased than the usual dose.* Monitor for injection-site reactions and bleeding disorders.