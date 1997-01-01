Side effect(s) of Naloxone

Read the side effects of Naloxone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Adverse effects with naloxone occur when it is given to postoperative patients or due to sudden reversal of opioid depression or sudden withdrawal in opioid dependence.- Severe cardiopulmonary effects in postoperative patients, most frequently in those with preexisting heart disease.- Fluid accumulation in the lungs, cardiac arrest or failure, fast heart rate.- Vomiting, nausea.- Convulsions, tingling, agitation, hallucination, tremulousness.- Difficulty in breath, respiratory depression.- Injection site reactions, sweating.*Do not change the dosage without your doctor's advice.