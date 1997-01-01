Side effect(s) of Nalmefene

Read the side effects of Nalmefene as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
This medication is generally well tolerated.
Most Common
-
Nausea, dizziness, fever, headache, fast heart rate, high blood pressure, chills, muscle aches, abdominal cramps and joint pain.
Less Frequent
-
Heart
-
Slow heart rate and abnormal heart rhythm.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea and dry mouth.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, depression, agitation, nervousness, tremor, confusion, withdrawal syndrome and abnormal contraction of muscles.
Respiratory
-
Inflammation of pharynx.
Skin
-
Itching.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary retention.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.