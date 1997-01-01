Side effect(s) of Nalmefene

Read the side effects of Nalmefene as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.This medication is generally well tolerated.- Nausea, dizziness, fever, headache, fast heart rate, high blood pressure, chills, muscle aches, abdominal cramps and joint pain.- Slow heart rate and abnormal heart rhythm.- Diarrhea and dry mouth.- Drowsiness, depression, agitation, nervousness, tremor, confusion, withdrawal syndrome and abnormal contraction of muscles.- Inflammation of pharynx.- Itching.- Urinary retention.*Avoid excess dosage.