Side effect(s) of Nafcillin Sodium

Read the side effects of Nafcillin Sodium as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Intestinal infection.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney damage.
Hypersensitivity
-
Hives, itching, nerve swelling, throat pain, asthma, low blood pressure, fever, uneasiness, joint pain, muscle pain, abdominal pain and rashes.
Metabolic
-
Bone marrow depression.
Miscellaneous
-
Injection site reactions include pain, swelling, vein inflammation, inflammation at the injection site.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.